Chicago crime: 2 men shot, injured during argument on South Side, police say

Two men were shot and injured during an argument on the city’s South Side late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of W. 85th Street in Auburn Gresham, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene a little after 11 p.m.

The victims, a 21-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, were standing outside when a black SUV with two unknown males inside began arguing with them, police said.

The gunmen fired multiple shots at the victims before fleeing in the SUV.

The 21-year-old was shot in the right thigh and taken to Christ Hospital. He was listed in good condition.

The 38-year-old was shot multiple times about his body and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.