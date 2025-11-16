Chicago crime: Suspect robbed store, carjacked woman on South Side, CPD says

The Brief Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a South Side convenience store on Saturday night. He then carjacked a woman in the parking lot and drove away, police said. No one was injured during the ordeal.



Police are looking for a suspect who stole money from a South Side convenience store and then carjacked a woman to get away on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of W. 79th Street in Auburn Gresham, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 8:46 p.m.

The unknown male suspect entered the convenience store and stood in line. When the cashier opened the register, the suspect implied he had a weapon, jumped over the counter, and took an unknown amount of money, police said.

The suspect ran out to the parking lot, where he got into a blue SUV with a 33-year-old woman inside. The suspect demanded that she get out of the car and drove off with it, heading westbound.

No one was injured during the incident.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.