Auburn Gresham shooting: 3 wounded including child on Chicago's South Side, officials say

Three people, including a child, were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred at 81st and Throop streets in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A source told FOX 32 that the initial 911 call indicated five people were wounded in the shooting, and that one of the victims is a baby. The Chicago Fire Department later confirmed three people were shot, including a child.

We are waiting on a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

One adult male and female were both transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. The child victim, whose age is not yet known, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.