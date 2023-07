A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Auburn Gresham Friday night.

Police say the victim was discovered on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 81st Street with gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.