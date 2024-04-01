Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man charged with murder in Auburn Gresham shooting

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 1, 2024 7:31pm CDT
Auburn Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man is accused of gunning down a 41-year-old man in Auburn Gresham on Saturday.

The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. in the 8200 block of S. Elizabeth Street, according to Chicago police.

The victim was in his home when someone he knew approached and fired multiple shots, police said. He was struck multiple times in his upper body and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The shooter got away from the scene before officers arrived but was taken into custody on Sunday. He was identified as Kevin Garrett and charged with first-degree murder.

Kevin Garrett | CPD

Garrett lived on the same block where the shooting occurred.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.