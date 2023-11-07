Auburn Gresham shooting: Teen critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 3:39 p.m., police say the teenage victim was near the sidewalk in the 8600 block of S. Racine Ave. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle and an occupant inside fired shots.

The teen was struck multiple times to the body and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.