Audit of Illinois DCFS finds multiple failures to provide proper care for kids

An audit of the Illinois DCFS has found multiple failures to provide proper medical care for the children under the agency's charge.

The long-troubled child welfare agency also failed to properly track cases referred to it by people who are legally required to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.

The report was completed by the Illinois Auditor General.

In response to the audit’s findings, DCFS spokesman Bill McCaffrey issued a statement to the Chicago Tribune.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"The agency has taken aggressive measures to improve the services and care provided to youth in care during the past three years," including training "thousands of workers."

Advertisement

The report comes as Illinois DCFS director Marc Smith has been hit with nine contempt of court orders so far this year.