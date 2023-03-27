Aurora to give additional $700K to small businesses

The city of Aurora has set aside $700,000 in grants for small businesses in the suburb.

This is the second time the city is giving out grant money to small businesses.

The grants are meant to give businesses a fresh start after a rough couple of years, to help retain employees and keep providing services.

"All of our businesses in Aurora, this is round two of our package of grants — our Finish Line grant, our Restarted Retention grant, available to businesses in Aurora. Simple application on the city of Aurora's website that will start the process. And the application deadline is next week," said Clayton Muhammad, Chief Communications Officer for the city of Aurora.

The last time Aurora distributed grants to small businesses was last fall.