Aurora committee advances proposal to relocate Hollywood Casino

Hollywood Casino is one step closer to moving to a new spot now that Aurora's finance committee unanimously advanced the proposal.

The next steps before the move happens are a committee meeting next week, and in two weeks, the full city council will vote on it.

The proposal relocates the casino from downtown Aurora to near I-88, across from Aurora's outlet mall.

"We're actually turning one light off and turning the other one on, hopefully the next day," said Alex Alexandrou, Chief Management Officer for the city of Aurora.

The new casino campus would include a 200-room hotel and a 10,000 square-foot event center.

If Aurora's full city council approves the move, construction would begin late next year — bringing nearly 1,000 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs.