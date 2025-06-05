Aurora crash: Man killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle collision, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old man died after a three-vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Butterfield Road in Aurora. The crash involved a red Saturn SUV, a semi-truck, and a third vehicle; two other drivers were hospitalized with injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash; the Kane County coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.



A man died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in west suburban Aurora, according to police.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. on Butterfield Road near Eola Road.

Aurora police said a red Saturn SUV, driven by a 19-year-old man, collided with a semi-truck just east of Hedge Row Drive. A third vehicle was also involved.

All three vehicles sustained significant damage.

The drivers of the semi-truck and the third vehicle were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The 19-year-old driver of the Saturn had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he died at 7:32 a.m., police said.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life in this tragic crash," said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas. "We continue to investigate the factors that led to this collision and urge all drivers to remain vigilant and cautious, especially in rainy or wet weather and when traveling near large trucks. Even a moment’s lapse in attention or an unexpected change in road conditions can have devastating consequences."

What's next:

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has not released the man’s identity. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Aurora PD's Traffic Division at 630-256-5330, or email tips@aurora.il.us.