Aurora crash: Pedestrian killed identified as Naperville man

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Aurora after a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Illinois Route 59.

What we know:

Aurora police and fire crews responded around 8:46 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Route 59 and Fox Valley Entrance 1, where a black 2018 Infiniti Q50 hit a 54-year-old man.

Officers found the man in the roadway with severe injuries. The driver remained at the scene, and the Aurora Fire Department transported the victim to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m.

According to police, the driver was heading northbound on Route 59 when the pedestrian tried crossing eastbound and entered the Infiniti's path. The driver attempted to stop but was unable to avoid the collision.

Police identified the victim as Derrick Davis, of Naperville. The Kane County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

What's next:

Aurora police are continuing to investigate the crash.

"Our hearts go out to Mr. Davis’s family and friends as they navigate this heartbreaking loss," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.