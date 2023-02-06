Aurora crowns first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora

Two teens in Aurora are marking a first for the city.

Peter Eta and Charitee Cocroft have been crowned as the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The event was hosted by the city's African American Heritage Advisory Board.

Eight students competed in three categories: fashion, talent and public speaking.

Their first official duty in their new roles will be to accept the city’s Black History Month proclamation on Tuesday.