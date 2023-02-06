Aurora crowns first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - Two teens in Aurora are marking a first for the city.
Peter Eta and Charitee Cocroft have been crowned as the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora.
The event was hosted by the city's African American Heritage Advisory Board.
Eight students competed in three categories: fashion, talent and public speaking.
Their first official duty in their new roles will be to accept the city’s Black History Month proclamation on Tuesday.