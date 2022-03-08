Aurora 'Dream Scribers' program has already created 5 child authors

It’s a program that turns dreams into reality: fairytales, poems, and ideas that children are putting on paper.

The Dream Scribers program was launched in September 2021. So far, the Aurora program has created five child authors with no experience.

Children ages 7 to 16 were a part of a 12-week writing course called the Dream Scribers. Their hard work and dreams became reality, and they all have sold books on Amazon.

The books range from fictional stories, to emotional self-help books, and even a book of poems.

The program also teaches about public relations, deadlines, and even finances.

The youngest authors are 7 and 8 years old.

"Mom told me I could write a book and so I did," said 8-year-old Zipporah Sorens.

"They learned how to set a goal and accomplish it, how to meet a deadline," said Dream Scribers creator Toccara Hayes.

You can find out more about the program by visiting DreamScribers.com.