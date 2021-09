The city of Aurora is planning to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks.

New enforcement would involve not just police but any code enforcement officer with the city and the Aurora Fire Department will all be able to write-up a fireworks violation.

Fines would be between $250 and $1,000, depending on previous violations and the danger level of the fireworks.

The new measure will now go to a full City Council committee.

