Aurora fatal crash: Man killed when he, woman ejected from vehicle after hitting tree

The Brief A young man died and a woman was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Aurora. Police say their vehicle hit a tree in the 600 block of Spruce Street. Investigators believe speed played a role.



A 24-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old woman was critically injured after their car struck a tree last week in Chicago's western suburbs.

What we know:

Aurora police said the crash happened Wednesday around 11:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Spruce Street. Officers and firefighters responded after multiple 911 calls reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been ejected from the vehicle. The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Investigators believe the victims' gray Honda Accord was headed west on Spruce Street at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and hitting the tree.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy for these families and for everyone impacted," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to them as they navigate this difficult time. We ask everyone to take a moment to drive carefully, slow down, and stay alert — even small decisions behind the wheel can make all the difference."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.