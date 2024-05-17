Aurora honors Laura Waegner, the suburb's longest-serving teacher

Aurora’s longest-serving teacher was honored on Friday as she celebrated 55 years of working in education.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin joined the students and staff of Holy Angels School to bid farewell to 79-year-old Laura Waegner, who has taught at the school for 54 years.

Mayor Irvin proclaimed May 17 as "Laura Waegner Day" in Aurora and announced that the 700 block of Kensington Place, where Holy Angels School is located, will be renamed Laura Waegner Way. A special street naming ceremony will be held in the fall as the 2024-2025 school year begins.

Laura Waegner with Aurora Mayor RIchard Irvin | Provided

Waegner began her teaching career in 1969 at St. Rita School in Aurora before moving to Holy Angels in 1970, where she has taught middle school studies. Known as an "institution" at the school, she has educated multiple generations of Aurora families.

Though Waegner plans to take some time to rest this summer, she will begin volunteering this fall at a local nonprofit, teaching English to Spanish-speakers.