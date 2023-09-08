Aurora resident Lettie Baker celebrates 100 years

Lettie Baker, a beloved member of Aurora's community, is gearing up for her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Originally from Tennessee, Lettie made Aurora her home 70 years ago.

To celebrate the remarkable milestone, family and close friends gathered at The Pearl of Orchard Valley, Lettie's current residence, for cake, raspberry Jell-o, and flowers.

Mayor Richard Irvin joined the celebration and declared September 9 as "Lettie Baker Day" in Aurora.

Lettie's journey in the western suburb began in the early 1950s when she started working at the National Brush Company in Aurora. She dedicated 30 years to her career there before retiring. Alongside her late husband, Lettie raised two children.

When asked about the secret to her long life, Lettie offered some wisdom: "Just never give up and always be kind to others."