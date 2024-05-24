Aurora man, 19, faces multiple charges in alleged kidnapping attempt

article

A 19-year-old Aurora man is behind bars after an alleged kidnapping attempt earlier this week.

Daniel Raines is charged with the following, according to the Kane County State's Attorney:

Kidnapping, a Class 2 felony

Aggravated Battery Public Way, a Class 3 felony

Attempted Kidnapping, a Class 3 felony

Battery, a Class A felony

His charges stem from May 22, when Raines allegedly approached the victim from behind, grabbed her around her chest, covered her mouth and dragged her down an alleyway, according to prosecutors.

The alleged kidnapping attempt also caused injury to the victim.

Raines is currently being held in the Kane County Jail.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of between three and seven years behind bars on the first count, between two and five years in prison on the second and third counts, or probation for any of the charges, officials said.

Raines is slated to appear in court at 9 a.m., May 31st.