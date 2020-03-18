Aurora man charged in connection with vehicle theft

article

A 31-year-old Aurora man has been charged in connection with a March 16 vehicle theft in west suburban Aurora.

James Mitchell was charged with two felony counts of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

It is alleged that March 16, Mitchell stole a Chevrolet Cruze from the parking lot of a gas station in the 2600 block of Farnsworth Road, prosecutors said.

When he was arrested he was on parole for a 2014 theft charge and a 2015 aggravated battery of a peace officer and residential burglary, all in Cook County, prosecutors said.

Mitchell appeared in Kane County bond court today, prosecutors said. He is due back in court May 5.