Aurora man charged in Naperville apartment break-in and beating, police say

The Brief Joseph C. Rush has been charged in connection with a Naperville home invasion and beating. Rush, of Aurora, faces four felony charges. The victim reported minor injuries.



Police in Chicago's west suburbs say a man accused of breaking into an apartment and beating a victim early Saturday morning is now facing several felony charges.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 700 block of Inland Circle around 4:37 a.m. for a reported home invasion, according to Naperville police.

Police said the victim knows the suspect, Joseph C. Rush, of Aurora, and reported that he entered the apartment through an unlocked third-floor balcony sliding door. Rush is accused of beating the victim before leaving the scene.

Joseph C. Rush (Naperville Police Department)

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Rush was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the incident. He is charged with four felonies, including failing to register as a sex offender, two counts of domestic battery and trespass to a residence.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Rush allegedly attacked the victim and also where he was taken into custody.