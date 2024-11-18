Aurora man charged after Naperville drug investigation leads to arrest
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing charges after Naperville police reportedly found him with over 79 grams of suspected cocaine and a loaded handgun.
The arrest on Nov. 14 followed an eight-month investigation into alleged drug sales.
Alfonso Peregrino-Becerra was taken into custody in a parking lot on the 1900 block of West Jefferson Avenue. Police said they discovered 29.6 grams of suspected cocaine on him, with an additional 50.1 grams in his vehicle.
A loaded Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun was also found under the driver’s seat, according to police.
Alfonso Peregrino-Becerra
Peregrino-Becerra has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon/armed violence and three drug-related felonies, including possession with intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Each charge is classified as a Class X felony.
Peregrino-Becerra was taken to the DuPage County Jail.