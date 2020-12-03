Aurora man charged with filing a false police report, alleging armed robbery

article

A 20-year-old Aurora man has been charged with filing a false police report, alleging an armed robbery.

Police say Cristobal Gomez contacted the Kane County Sheriff's Office by phone to report that he had been the victim of an armed robbery in Elburn.

Gomez said that at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, he had pulled his vehicle into a church parking lot to stop and change the music on his cell phone. While he was doing so, he stated that a white male with blonde hair, who appeared to be homeless, tapped on the window and pointed a silver revolver at him.

The man demanded Gomez exit the vehicle, where he took Gomez's cell phone and smashed it on the ground. Gomez said the man then stole his vehicle and drove away.

Gomez's vehicle was later discovered in a ditch on the south side of Hughes Road.

On Wednesday, detectives confronted Gomez with inconsistencies in his timeline and additional evidence they had recovered.

Gomez admitted that he was not robbed at gunpoint by a white male with a gun, but rather had lost control of his vehicle and driven off the south side of the roadway and then walked home.

The Kane County State Attorney’s Office authorized one count of disorderly conduct, filing a false police report against Gomez, a Class 4 Felony.