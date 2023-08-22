Aurora man charged with fleeing police, gun possession in Naperville

An Aurora man is facing charges after he tried to elude police Friday night in south suburban Naperville.

Downtown Naperville bike cops saw a 2012 Charger rapidly accelerate, emitting smoke from the rear tires around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Main Street, officials said.

The Charger continued south and stopped a block away behind a vehicle waiting at a stop sign. As officers approached with their emergency lights activated, the vehicle fled from police westbound on Aurora Avenue.

Minutes later, Naperville police spotted the same Charger and followed it to a gas station where they blocked it in and arrested the driver, 22-year-old Anthony Favela-Diaz.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

During the arrest, officers recovered an illegal handgun.

Favela-Diaz was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also cited for several traffic violations.