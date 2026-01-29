Aurora man charged with murdering ex-wife at her Oswego home: police

The Brief Ryan D. Dodd, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in the killing of his ex-wife, Ashley A. Stewart, 41, in Oswego. Police say he followed her into her home and fatally stabbed her; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Dodd remains in custody ahead of a court hearing on Friday.



An Aurora man has been charged with murdering his ex-wife at her home in Oswego, according to police.

What we know:

Ryan D. Dodd, 44, of Aurora, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of home invasion, one felony count of armed violence, one felony count of residential burglary, and one felony count of aggravated stalking.

Oswego police were called to a home in the 400 block of Valentine Way at around 1:10 p.m. The caller said he believed his wife was in danger after seeing a man, who he believed was his wife's ex-husband, run after his wife into their garage on the home surveillance.

An investigation revealed that the man was Dodd, and he had followed the victim as she entered her home and killed her with a knife, according to police.

Officers found an unresponsive woman, later identified as Ashley A. Stewart, 41. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that Stewart sustained multiple sharp force injuries.

What's next:

Dodd's next hearing will be held on Friday. He will remain in custody at the Kendall County Jail until then.