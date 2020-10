article

A 34-year-old Aurora man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Jammal J. Drane faces between six and 60 years in prison, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Drane sexually assaulted a child under 13 years old between January and October 2017. He allegedly knew the child.

Drane remains held on $800,000 bail at Kane County Jail.

His next court date is set for Jan. 8.