Aurora man faces domestic battery charges for choking, slapping victim: prosecutors

article

A 34-year-old Aurora man faces domestic battery charges after he allegedly slapped and choked a person in the western suburb.

Jerome D. Newson was allegedly arguing with his partner on March 30 when he grabbed the person on the neck with both of his hands, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Newson then allegedly slapped the person, causing bruising, prosecutors said.

He was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated domestic battery/strangulation and two felony counts of domestic battery, prosecutors said.

Newson was released from custody after posting a $25,000 bail set on March 31, prosecutors said.

He is due back in court May 21.