Aurora man faces several drug, gun charges

A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly selling weapons and drugs to undercover officers on multiple occasions.

Armando Recendez, 19, of Aurora, is charged with two counts of armed violence, one count of gunrunning, two counts of possession of stolen firearm, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Recendez allegedly sold an undercover officer a 9mm handgun and ammunition for $250 dollars on March 10, prosecutors said. On Aug. 12, he sold an undercover officer a stolen handgun, ammunition and Xanax pills.

On Aug. 18, Recendez sold another undercover officers 12-gauge shotgun and Xanax pills for $500, prosecutors said. Three days later, authorities executed a search warrant at Recendez’s home and found more pills and ammo.

In July, Recendez was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a February felony drug offense, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He appeared at a hearing Aug. 22 where a judge set his bail at $500,000, prosecutors said. He was due back in court Thursday.