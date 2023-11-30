Aurora man facing 21 child porn charges

An Aurora man has been charged with possessing and sharing child pornography.

Erick Nunez, 21, allegedly disseminated and possessed videos and images containing child porn prior to May 22, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

He was charged with 11 counts of child pornography, a Class X felony, and 10 counts of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

Nunez was ordered to be on electronic home monitoring while his case is pending. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

No further information was provided.