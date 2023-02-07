Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman, beating pregnant woman who witnessed attack

article

An Aurora man has been convicted of sexually assaulting one person and beating a pregnant woman who witnessed the attack in 2020.

Francisco L. Manriquez, 53, was found guilty Monday of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery, the Kane County state's attorney's office said. He has been held at the Kane County jail since Feb. 2020, when a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Manriquez sexually assaulted the first victim on Feb. 5, 2020, prosecutors said. He then beat another woman, who was seven months pregnant, when she walked in and witnessed the sexual assault, according to prosecutors.

"This defendant’s actions were the ultimate betrayal of trust. Not once did he think of the trauma he was forcing on both victims. These victims, by contrast, showed amazing courage by confronting this defendant," Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said in a statement.

Manriquez faces between 12 and 50 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life, prosecutors said.

He will be sentenced March 31.