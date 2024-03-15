Aurora man found guilty of strangling girlfriend to death in 2020: prosecutors

article

A 24-year-old Aurora man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he was found guilty of strangling his girlfriend to death in December 2020, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

Getzuri Arellano is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 20-year-old Natalie Jimenez, who was his girlfriend and the mother of his child, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

The bench trial for Arellano began March 4 and a verdict was reached on Friday.

Evidence that was presented indicated that Arellano went through Jimenez's phone while she slept and found entries that made him suspect infidelity on the morning of Dec. 9, 2020, according to prosecutors.

Arellano confronted Jimenez in the bathroom of their house, on Indian Avenue, when they got into an argument.

The situation escalated when Arellano reportedly grabbed Jimenez with both hands and strangled her, according to officials. She later died from her injuries.

An autopsy was conducted on Jimenez, which stated she had bruises that were consistent with "fingers caused by pressure on her neck," the state's attorney said.

Her neck also had fingernail abrasions, which were from Jimenez or her trying to free herself from his grasp.

Jimenez's face and eyes had several burst blood vessels, which also resulted from the strangulation.

Arellano had his bond revoked after he was found guilty, according to officials. He will re-appear in court on May 17 for sentencing.

He faces between 20-60 years in prison and he will be required to serve 100% of his sentence.

