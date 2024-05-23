Aurora man learns sentence after strangling 20-year-old girlfriend to death

article

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 29 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for strangling his girlfriend to death in 2020.

Getzuri Arellano, 24, was found guilty in March of first-degree murder.

On Dec. 9, 2020, prosecutors said Arellano secretly went through his then 20-year-old girlfriend Natalie Jimenez's cell phone while she slept and found entries that upset him and made him question her fidelity.

Arellano then confronted Jimenez, who was also the mother of his three-year-old child, in a small bathroom of the couple's home, where they argued.

At some point, Arellano grabbed Jimenez with both hands around her throat and strangled her to death.

Arellano must serve the full sentence. He will receive credit for 1,256 days served in the Kane County jail.