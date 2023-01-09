Aurora man gets prison in 2021 hammer attack

A man from suburban Aurora has pleaded guilty to attacking a person with a hammer in their home in 2021.

Johnathan T. McDonald, 23, was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of his plea to an attempted first degree murder charge during a hearing Monday, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement.

Prosecutors said on Nov. 20, McDonald entered the person’s home, struck them in the head with a hammer, demanded money and then strangled them, prosecutors said.

The person, who knew McDonald, lost consciousness several times during the attack, prosecutors said.

Jonathan McDonald | Aurora police

"There was no clear motivation for Mr. McDonald’s heinous, violent and unprovoked attack," said Assistant State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar. "Their relationship before this brutal incident had been friendly."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

McDonald was given credit for 411 days spent in Kane County Jail and will be required to serve 85 percent of the prison term, where he has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest.