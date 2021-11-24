Aurora man charged in hammer attack, strangling

article

An Aurora man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday after allegedly striking someone he knew with a hammer and strangling them Saturday.

Jonathan T. McDonald, 22, was accused of entering the victim's home and hitting them in the head with a hammer, demanding money and strangling the victim, according to Kane County prosecutors.

The victim, who is known to McDonald, lost consiousness several times during the attack, prosecutors said.

McDonald was also charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, all felonies.

Kane County Judge David P. Kliment ordered McDonald held on $250,000 bail, requiring 10 percent to apply for bond.

McDonald is due in court on Nov. 30.