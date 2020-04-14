Aurora man sentenced 15 years for child sex assault

article

An Aurora man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children he knew for seven years.

Jose L. Baca, 38, pleaded guilty March 19 to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual abuse in exchange for the sentence, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Baca abused the two children between March 2011 and March 2018, prosecutors said. The children were both under 13 when the abuse started.

Along with his sentence, Baca must register as a sex offender for life, the state’s attorney’s office said. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence.