Aurora man sentenced for drug sales across Chicagoland

A 41-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in the Chicago area.

David Stewart and seven other people were first charged in December 2022.

According to authorities, Stewart was one of several gang-affiliated individuals involved in the illegal sale of drugs and firearms throughout the suburbs. His charges stem from an alleged sale of cocaine to an undercover ATF agent.

"Illicit drug and firearm sales have a destabilizing effect on neighborhoods and often fuel an increase in other forms of criminal activity," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

Stewart received a prison sentence of 10 years and six months.