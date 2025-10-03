Aurora man sentenced for 'brutal' knife attack in 2023

The Brief Duka Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to armed violence and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He repeatedly stabbed a man during an argument in November 2023. The victim survived and has since recovered.



An Aurora man has been sentenced to prison for a knife attack that left another man injured and bleeding in 2023.

What we know:

According to Kane County prosecutors, 49-year-old Duka M. Smith pleaded guilty to armed violence, a Class X felony.

Prosecutors said the attack happened on Nov. 12, 2023, during a disagreement between Smith and the victim at an apartment. The argument turned physical, and Smith began stabbing the man with a knife.

The victim managed to get outside, but Smith followed him into the parking lot and continued stabbing him in the face, head, chest and abdomen while he was on the ground. This part of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Despite his injuries, the victim was able to stumble away and was later found injured and bleeding. Prosecutors said he has since recovered.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what sparked the argument that led to the stabbing.

What's next:

Smith was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Under Illinois law, he is eligible for day-for-day sentencing, meaning he could serve less time for good behavior. He was credited with 588 days already served in the Kane County jail.

What they're saying:

"Violence is never the solution to any dispute. In this case, the defendant carried out a brutal and sustained attack, following the victim outside and continuing to stab him. The Court’s sentence rightly reflects the gravity of his crimes and ensures he is held accountable," Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in a statement. "I commend the victim for his courage and perseverance."