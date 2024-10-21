Aurora man sentenced for 'brutal sexual assault' of woman

The Brief Darryl Holman, 51, from Aurora, was sentenced to 24 years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual assault. Holman must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will be registered as a lifetime sexual offender.



An Aurora man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman.

Darryl Holman, 51, was found guilty by a Kane County jury in August.

According to prosecutors, Holman used force to sexually assault the victim, causing injury. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Darryl E. Holman

Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Rodgers commented on the case:

"Mr. Holman has a long history of violence that culminated with this brutal sexual assault. This is a just sentence that will keep him separated from society where he belongs. My praise to the victim for her consistent strength and courage…"

In addition to his prison term, Holman will be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life under Illinois law.