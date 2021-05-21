Aurora man sentenced to 15 years for sexually assaulting child he knew

article

A 53-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child victim between the years of 2015 and 2018.

On Jan. 27, a judge found Jose Baron guilty of the offenses of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Baron waived his right to a jury trial, authorities said.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorneys said Baron knew the victim.

In addition to the prison term, Baron will also have to register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Baron received a 12-year sentence for the sexual assault, and a three-year sentence for the sexual abuse.

Baron must serve at least 85 percent of the 12-year term, and he is eligible for day-for-day sentencing on the 3-year term.

Baron is receiving credit for 175 days served in the Kane County jail.

"I’m proud of this survivor for having the courage to disclose the sexual abuse committed by a family member over many years, and for having the strength and will to face him and testify against him in court," said Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser. "My thanks to the Kane County Child Advocacy Center staff for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case."