Aurora man gets 11 years for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen he met on Snapchat, prosecutors say

The Brief An Aurora man received 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen he met on Snapchat. Prosecutors say Adolfo Garcia gave the victim alcohol and weed before the assault. He must register for life as a sex offender.



An Aurora man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was intoxicated and unable to consent, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Between Jan. 1, 2024 and Oct. 31, 2024, prosecutors said 27-year-old Adolfo U. Garcia used Snapchat to connect with the victim who told him she was 16 years old.

The two met in person and Garcia gave her alcohol and marijuana. Prosecutors said he then sexually assaulted her, causing pain, while knowing she was under the influence and unable to give consent.

Adolfo Uriel Garcia

What they're saying:

In 2020, Garcia pleaded guilty to Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. He served time in jail and was released on probation as a registered sex offender.

"This defendant was a registered sex offender prior to this case who, despite being on sex offender probation at the time of the offense, continued to perpetrate on minors using social media. Thank you to the victim who showed courage in coming forward," Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Wilkinson said in a statement.

What's next:

Garcia pleaded guilty to Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and was given 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence and register for life as a sexual offender, per state law.

Investigators believe Garcia may have solicited other victims using social media. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ruzevich at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.