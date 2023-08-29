Aurora man who threatened to shoot woman during barricade situation to be charged: officials

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Charges are pending against a 45-year-old Aurora man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a home during a domestic dispute Tuesday morning.

Kane County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Parkside Avenue in Aurora Township around 6:22 a.m. for a report of a domestic situation between a man and a woman, according to a statement.

Neighbors told 911 dispatchers that the man, identified as William D. Spates, told the woman to "shut up or I'll shoot you," but witnesses didn't observe any weapons on him, officials said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Spates ran from inside the home, but retreated back inside the residence and barricaded the back door when they attempted to speak with him.

Spates told deputies that he began fighting with the woman in the street, and that he wanted to harm himself, the statement said. Deputies were able to successfully de-escalate the situation, and Spates exited the home and surrendered to deputies.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Deputies located the woman near the residence, and she was transported to a secured location where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She confirmed to deputies that she and Spates were dating.

Spates was taken to an undisclosed location for medical attention, and will be taken into custody once he is cleared by medical staff.

Charges are pending against Spates.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.