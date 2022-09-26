Aurora man who skipped trial found guilty of sexually assaulting two children

article

An Aurora man faces life in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two victims, who were younger than 13 years old.

Jose Arellano, 47, was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to prosecutors, Arellano sexually assaulted two victims who were younger than 13 years old between September 2010 and May 2020.

Arellano knew both of the victims.

He was not present for the trial, and his location is still unknown, prosecutors said.

Arellano posted $30,000 blond on July 6, 2020 and was last seen on Dec. 8, 2021, when he appeared remotely for a hearing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When he failed to appear for his next hearing in March, an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Arellano faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment because he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple children.

Anyone with information about Arellano should call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160 or 911.