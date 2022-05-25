Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin calls decision to ban police in uniform at Pride Parade 'offensive'

In Aurora, a decision to ban police in uniform from this year's Pride Parade is drawing harsh criticism.

The latest to weigh in on this is Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who calls the decision "disheartening and offensive."

Irvin called it baffling how an event focused on equity, diversity and inclusion is now excluding others.

Aurora police are now opting out.

Parade organizers say they just want everyone to feel welcome and think uniformed police could make some feel uneasy — given a strained relationship with the LGBTQ community.

