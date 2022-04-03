Aurora police looking for missing teenage girl Ava Michelini

article

Aurora police are looking for missing teenage girl Ava Michelini, 17, who was last seen on Saturday.

Police said that Michelini was last seen at a friend's house on the far east side of Aurora. She left and since then has not responded to messages.

She was believed to have last been in Elburn, Illinois.

If you have information, call Aurora police at 630-256-5500.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS