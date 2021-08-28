Aurora police: Man killed ex, then died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Aurora Police said a man killed his ex, then died by suicide on Friday afternoon.

The victim was Carolyn Walker, 62. The killer, police said, was Kenneth Milon, 66, of Orland Park.

Walker was found shot dead inside her home on Kensington Place on the city's west side. Milon was also there, dead, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Walker had an order of protection against Milon after a previous domestic violence incident.

Police said if you have information about the incident, knowledge of the circumstances, or possible video from home security systems, to please call APD’s Investigations at (630) 256-5500.

