Aurora police issue public safety alert, ask residents to shelter in place

Residents in Aurora are being asked to shelter in place due to ongoing incident involving law enforcement.

On Tuesaday, the Aurora Police Department responded to the 300 block of Springlake Lane. Officials say members of the Crisis Intervention Unit, Special Response Team, and Crisis Negotiations team are also at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and for nearby residents to shelter in place. An update will be provided when available.

It is unclear at this time what has prompted the police response. SkyFOX is on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.