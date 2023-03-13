Aurora police respond to Fox Valley Mall, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested after a large police presence responded to the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora on Monday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they engaged in a foot pursuit of two suspects.

One of the suspects was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

The second suspect was located and arrested after an extensive ground search of the area, according to police.

Aurora police say there is no danger to the community at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.