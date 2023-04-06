Aurora police seek man charged with first-degree murder

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Aurora man who is accused of murdering another man eight years ago.

On March 7, 2015, Kane County prosecutors say Robert T. McBride shot and killed 33-year-old Bryce Stiff of Montgomery, Illinois.

A judge has issued a warrant for McBride's arrest and set his bail at $2 million, officials said.

McBride, 43, is due in court on May 31, 2023.

Robert T. McBride | Aurora Police Department

No further information was immediately available.