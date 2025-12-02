Aurora police shot at car of man who followed driver, claimed to be an officer: APD

The Brief A man was taken into custody after he allegedly was following another driver, showed a gun and said he was part of law enforcement. After police were called to the scene, they found the man and an officer shot and hit the man's car. No one was hurt and the man was taken into custody pending further investigation.



A police officer in Aurora shot and hit the car of a man who allegedly was following another driver in a car, displayed a gun, and claimed to be law enforcement to get that person to stop.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call about the altercation a little after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Jackson Street and E. Benton Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The caller told police the other person had followed him, showed the gun and claimed to be police.

Officers then found the car at the intersection of 4th Avenue and S. State Street with the suspect outside. At one point during the encounter with the suspect and police, an officer fired his gun and hit the suspect’s car.

No one was hit, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was taken into custody after police confirmed he had no affiliation with law enforcement pending further investigation. He was not injured during the encounter with police.

The officer who fired their gun was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, as is protocol.

What we don't know:

Aurora police did not identify the man. It was also unclear why he allegedly wanted the victim to stop.

Aurora police are investigating the initial incident. The department’s Deadly Force Investigative Team is investigating the police shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.