Aurora police update fatal officer-involved shooting

The Brief A police chase began in Geneva after a driver fled a traffic stop, dragging an officer with his car. Aurora police later located the suspect, deployed stop sticks, and shot him after he allegedly displayed a weapon. The suspect died at a hospital, while the Geneva officer who was dragged is in stable condition.



Aurora officials provided an update on a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. in Geneva when an officer investigated a suspicious car and a possible intoxicated driver in a parking lot at 1500 South Randall Road. When the Geneva officer asked the man to exit the vehicle, he instead drove off, dragging the officer with him.

Less than 15 minutes later, Aurora police spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit. Officers deployed stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a halt near South Broadway and Hazel.

Body camera footage has not been released, but a video showed the suspect’s car with bullet holes.

What they're saying:

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross explained what happened next.

"As Aurora police officers attempted to contact the driver, the driver displayed a weapon, and two Aurora officers discharged their firearms, striking him," Cross said. "Officers and Kane County sheriff’s deputies rendered aid before paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later."

The Geneva officer who was dragged by the suspect’s car is in stable condition.

What's next:

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation, and body camera footage will not be released while it is ongoing.