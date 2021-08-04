Aurora requiring masks inside city buildings

The city of Aurora announced Wednesday that masks will be required in all city buildings due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The requirement applies to all employees and visitors and is effective immediately.

The change comes on the heels of all four Aurora counties–Kane, DuPage, Will and Kendall–reaching "substantial" transmission levels as determined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says substantial risk is when a county reports 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.